New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted overcast conditions in the city during the day with light rains while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Pink Eye Cases on Rise in Uttar Pradesh: Conjunctivitis Cases Record Sharp Increase in Kanpur and Jhansi Districts.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 84, which is in the satisfactory category.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Begins Today, 31 Bills Likely to Be Taken Up; Opposition Demands Discussion on Manipur Violence.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)