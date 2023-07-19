New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi which recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intermittent rain in the city over the next four to five days. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Colombia Landslide Kills 15, Blocks Major Highway.

The city has recorded 331.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 208.8 mm in July so far. On average, the city receives 195.8 mm of rainfall in the entire month.

Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Minor Boy Thrashed, Forced To Remove His Excreta Manually in Saifai, Case Registered.

It witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 on July 8 and 9 due to an interaction of a western disturbance, monsoon winds and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours.

In the 36 hours starting at 8.30 am on July 8, Delhi recorded an unprecedented 260 mm of rainfall -- prompting the government to issue a flood warning and shut schools temporarily.

The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)