New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi recorded over 7,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, taking tally to 4.24 lakh on Friday, while the toll rose to 6,833 with 64 more deaths, the Health Department said.

The highest single-day spike of 7,178 new infections came out of the 58,860 tests conducted the previous day, and the positivity rate stood at 12.19 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, according to a health bulletin.

There are 39,722 active cases and the total number of infections climbed to 4,23,831. Sixty-four new fatalities took the death toll to 6,833, it added. PTI

