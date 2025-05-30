New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded its wettest May ever, receiving 188.9 mm of rainfall and surpassing all previous records for the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows.

The month of May, which is typically a peak summer period, did not record a single heatwave day this year unlike last time when the city reported six heatwave days.

The national capital recorded 188.9 mm of rainfall between May 1 and May 30, making it the wettest May on record, according to data from the IMD.

This breaks the previous record of 165 mm set in May 2008.

The month witnessed multiple rounds of thunderstorms and gusty winds, including a severe thunderstorm that struck the National Capital Region (NCR).

In total, at least 10 deaths were reported in various thunderstorm-related incidents in May due to collapsing structures, electrocution and falling trees.

Delhi reported rainfall events on May 2, 17, 21 and 25, as per official data.

While the normal monthly rainfall for May is 62.6 mm, this year's total is 202 per cent above normal.

In contrast, May 2024 recorded just 0.4 mm of rainfall, which was 99 per cent below the monthly average, with no rainy days reported.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded rain on four days this month.

The other stations also saw significant rainfall -- Palam and Ridge each recorded seven rainy days, Ayanagar reported three and Lodhi Road four.

According to the IMD data, May has seen more intense rainfall events in recent years. The previous second-highest 24-hour rainfall record for the month -- 77 mm on May 2 this year -- was surpassed by a storm on Sunday.

In comparison, May 2023 had seven rainy days, 2022 saw three and a similar trend was observed in 2021 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, 5.6 notches below the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature was 27.3 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal.

The relative humidity ranged between 69 and 52 per cent, according to the IMD.

The forecast also predicted thunderstorms with rain for Friday night and Saturday, with the capital placed under an orange alert for tonight.

According to the IMD, an orange alert indicates that residents should remain alert and be prepared for potentially disruptive weather.

The city's air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 167 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

