New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): A total of 1,575 new COVID-19 cases and 61 fatalities were reported in the national capital on Thursday.

According to a health bulletin by the Delhi government, 3,307 people also recovered from the virus in the last 14 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 5,72,523.

The total count of cases has gone up to 6,01,150 cases which includes 18,753 active cases.

The death toll has gone up to 9,874. (ANI)

