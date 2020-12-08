New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread across India, the national capital reported 57 deaths 3,188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

With this, 5,97,112 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi so far, which includes 22,310 active cases.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: India Could Have 8 Vaccines Ready for Authorisation in Near Future, Says Health Ministry.

As many as 9,763 people have succumbed to the deadly virus here while 5,65,039 persons have recovered from the infection.

As per the Delhi Health Bulletin, 75,409 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 4.23 per cent and the death rate based on the data of the last 10 days stands at 2.16 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Comes Out of Alleged ‘House Arrest’, Claims Ploy to Stop Him From Visiting Protesting Farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)