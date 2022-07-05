New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): As many as 32 cases of dengue were in the national capital in the month of June, taking this year's tally to 143, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data released on Monday.

The national capital reported nine new cases in a week as till June 27 Delhi had reported 134 dengue cases.

Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, and 32 cases of dengue were reported in June 27, the MCD reported.

According to the report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), no new cases of dengue have been reported this month till July 2.

However, zero death has been reported so far in the national capital due to the disease.

Last year, 36 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi between January 1 and July 2.

As per the report, the dengue cases in the month of June were 20 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 33 in 2018 and 60 in 2017.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, which was the highest number in the last five years.

Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019.

In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021.

Meanwhile, last year, 23 deaths were reported in the city, which was the highest since 2016.

In 2017 and 2016, a total of 10 people had died in the city. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The national capital also reported 27 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year. (ANI)

