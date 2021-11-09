New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Delhi reported 33 new COVID-19 infections and 26 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 349 and the total count of cases has gone up to 14,40,176.

No deaths due to the disease were reported in the national capital for the 18th consecutive day. The COVID death toll stands at 25,091.

The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.74 per cent while the positivity rate remains at 0.6 per cent.

The bulletin said 2,98,14,549 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far, including 37,836 RT-PCR tests and 13,294 rapid antigen tests done in the last 24 hours.

With 83,967 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, a total of 2,08,21,523 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi. (ANI)

