New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The national capital reported 36 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest positivity rate in the capital city this year.

Previously, on August 7, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The total Covid-19 cases in the capital city surged to 14,37,192 including 427 active cases. Of the 66,445 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, this was the lowest positivity rate.

However, the death toll rose to 25,077 including four fresh fatalities today. With this, the fatality rate climbed to 1.74 per cent.

As a sign of relief, the new recoveries escalated today to 76 making the total tally of recoveries reach 14,11,688, informed the Delhi health department.

As far as the Covid vaccination status is concerned, cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stand at 1,18,17,243 including 1,57,311 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, the national capital saw 38 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. (ANI)

