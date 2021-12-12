New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi reported 56 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

For the fourth consecutive day, no death was reported in the national capital on Sunday, as per the health bulletin released on Sunday.

Forty-four patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,16,221. At present, there are 397 COVID-19 active cases in Delhi.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.10 per cent. As many as 56,274 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 3,16,09,988.

As per the bulletin, the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. (ANI)

