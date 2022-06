New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 4.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases and a positivity rate of more than three per cent.

Also Read | Srinagar Encounter: LeT Terrorist, Involved in Killing of 2 Jammu and Kashmir Police Personnel, Gunned Down by Security Forces.

Delhi had reported 899 coronavirus cases and four deaths on May 13, when the positivity rate was at 3.34 per cent, according to official figures.

The capital had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero daily deaths.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Geert Wilders, Dutch Politician Receives Death Threats for Supporting Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma, Says ‘I Am Not Indian nor a Hindu’.

The COVID-19 positivity rate has gone past the four per cent-mark again after nearly a month.

On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death, while the positivity rate was at 4.38 per cent.

With the new cases reported on Sunday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increases to 19,12,798 and the death toll to 26,221, the department said in its latest bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)