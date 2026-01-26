New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) joined the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at the Delhi Air Traffic Services (DATS) Complex of Airports Authority of India, New Delhi.

According to the release, the ceremony was marked by the unfurling of the National Flag by Vipin Kumar (IAS), Chairman, AAI, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. A Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief Guest by a joint contingent of CISF and AAI Fire Services personnel.

Also Read | Love Marriage Triggers Social Ban: Ratlam Village Bars Milk, Vegetables for Families Over Inter-Caste Marriages (Watch Video).

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman, AAI, extended Republic Day greetings and highlighted AAI's continued commitment towards excellence, safety, and nation-building.

The programme also featured a dog show by the CISF. A thematic drama depicting an incident from the life of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee during British rule and the writing of "Vande Mataram", presented by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rangpuri, New Delhi, conveyed a powerful message of patriotism. The celebrations were further enriched by a vibrant drum performance by young NCC cadets, as stated in the release.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Opens for 28,740 Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary and How to Apply.

The event was graced by the presence of M. Suresh, Member (ANS), Pankaj Malhotra, Member (Finance & Human Resource), Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), Nivedita Dubey, Executive Director-LO (Human Resource), and other senior officials of AAI. Senior officers from the Indian Air Force and CISF also attended the celebration.

On the occasion, the DATS Complex was beautifully decorated with vibrant and colourful Rangolis and selfie points based on the theme "Celebrations of 150 Years of Vande Mataram".

The event was organised under the guidance of Ajay Kumar Kapur, Regional Executive Director (Northern Region), AAI, along with his team, in close coordination with senior officers and staff, ensuring a memorable and dignified celebration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)