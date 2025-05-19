New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday directed the police to file a response regarding the interim bail plea of accused Tasleem Ahmed in the larger conspiracy case related to the Delhi riots.

Tasleem Ahmed has requested a 15-day interim bail, citing his son's admission to a new school for the upcoming academic session.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai has issued a notice to Delhi Police, scheduled the hearing for May 22, and directed verification of the grounds presented by the accused. Tasleem Ahmed's regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court, scheduled for a hearing today in the second half.

Previously, the Division Bench directed Delhi Police's Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), Amit Prasad, to submit a concise note outlining Ahmed's alleged role and the foundational material against him, citing the voluminous case records.

Ahmed, along with Abdul Khalid Saifi, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, and others, is accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots. They have been charged under the anti-terror law, UAPA, in connection with the violence that erupted in Northeast Delhi.

On February 22, 2024, Ahmed's regular bail plea was rejected by the trial court. He had sought bail on grounds of parity with co-accused Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were part of the alleged same conspiracy case.

Narwal, Kalita, and Tanha secured regular bail from the Delhi High Court on June 15, 2021, after successfully challenging the trial court's decision.

Trial Court Judge noted that Ahmed's previous bail plea had been dismissed by the predecessor court on March 16, 2022, which found the allegations against him prima facie true. Consequently, the restrictions under Section 43D of UAPA and Section 437 of Cr.P.C. applied, barring his release on bail.

Around 20 individuals, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been charged for their alleged role in orchestrating the larger conspiracy behind the riots. (ANI)

