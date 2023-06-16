New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena imploring him to expedite pending permissions for crucial water infrastructure projects as Chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Saurabh Bhardwaj also sought support for the AAP's Government demand for additional raw water allocation from the Central Govt, Uttar Pradesh Government and Haryana Government.

"DJB has been working tirelessly to fulfil the commitment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of providing Drinking water to every citizen of Delhi. Delhi has a deficit of nearly 300 MGD and the gap will increase further due to the upcoming Central Government and DDA policy of land pooling, redevelopment projects and other commercial developments. Delhi is dependent on neighbouring States for the availability of drinking water through the Yamuna and Ganga," the letter read.

"We have been continuously following up with the Governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for water requirements of people of Delhi, however, there has been no positive outcome," it added.

Saurabh Bhardwaj in his letter mentioned that the Delhi Government has also proposed to the Government of Uttar Pradesh that it will give them treated effluent in lieu of raw drinking water.

"We had also proposed to the Government of Uttar Pradesh that we could give them treated effluent in lieu of raw drinking water. As Uttar Pradesh was using its water for agricultural needs the treated effluent would have served their purpose. However, after initial discussions,even this proposal was not accepted by the Govt. of Uttar Pradesh," the letter said.

"We have not yet received any support from the Govt. of India, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh or the Govt of Haryana in terms of additional raw water. You are requested to use your good officeto get additional raw water for the people of Delhi," it added.

He further requested the Delhi LG Saxena to instruct the DDA officials to provide requisite no-objection certificates (NOC) related to tube wells, waterbodies and lakes so that water augmentation projects can be completed in time and the water deficit can be reduced.

"You are humbly requested to expedite the NOCs of the tubewells, provide permissions of lakes waterbodies as DDA is the Department directing reporting to you. You are also requested to use your good office to get additional raw water from Govt of India, Govt of Uttar Pradesh and Govt of Haryana for the people of Delhi," it said. (ANI)

