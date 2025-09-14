New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): A firing incident took place on Safiabad Road and was reported to the Narela Police Station on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the SHO of Narela Police Station, along with the team, immediately reached the spot.

The incident occurred at the office of Bhawani Builders, which is run by Jagmal Singh. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kaushik, an associate of Jagmal Singh, was present in the office.

According to Kaushik, two unknown individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four rounds, shattering the glass window. Due to the broken glass, Rajesh Kaushik sustained minor injuries on his hand. The attackers fled the spot after the firing. Four empty bullet shells were recovered from the scene.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch dismantled an arms smuggling network, arresting one supplier and three receivers after an operation at Netaji Subhash Place area. The police seized 15 pistols and 150 live rounds during the operation, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Crime Harsh Indora said the operation was carried out based on a tip-off that Mohammad Sajid, a notorious arms supplier, was scheduled to deliver a consignment of weapons in the Pitampura area. The Crime Branch team tracked down Sajid and recovered the cache of arms from his car.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sajid had been supplying arms to Sunny Jaswant, a member of the infamous gangster Neeraj Bawaniya gang. The investigation also uncovered that Sajid would purchase pistols from Meerut for Rs 30,000-35,000 and sell them in Delhi to gangs for Rs 50,000-55,000.

"We have arrested a person named Sajid. We had information that he was going to enter Delhi with a huge stock of weapons and distribute them among people. He has been doing this work for a long time. He used to bring weapons from Meerut and supply them to criminals here in Delhi. He also provided weapons to a person named Sunny Jaswant of the Neeraj Bawania gang... There are other criminals, too, who have been taking weapons from him... Till now, we have recovered fifteen sophisticated pistols, eight extra magazines and 150 rounds," DCP Indora said. (ANI)

