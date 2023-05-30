New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans on Tuesday met the family of the 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

The BJP MP handed over a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh to the victim's family member.

"Shame on any party that is doing politics after such a tragedy. There were so many people there, they should have caught him then and there. It pained me to see that video," Hans Raj Hans told ANI.

"You will not be able to watch the complete video (of the crime) if you are a parent, you will not be able to sleep," the BJP MP said.

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday sent accused Sahil to two-day police custody.

According to sources, Sahil produced before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate early in on Tuesday morning due to security reasons.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain granted two days' remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police sought the remand of Sahil on the ground that the weapon used for the murder was not recovered yet and he was changing his versions continuously which needs to be verified.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday.

In a CCTV footage, Sahil can be purportedly seen stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.

As per Delhi Police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

Delhi Police registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter. (ANI)

