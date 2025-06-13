New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Three persons, including a juvenile, have been caught in connection with a firing incident that occurred near a shop in Delhi's New Mustafabad on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police, on June 12, at around 8:30 PM, a firing incident was reported at PS Dayalpur. Upon reaching the scene, the complainant, Shakir, son of Kadir, resident of Gali No. 6, New Mustafabad, aged 27, informed the police that an unknown person had fired two rounds at his shop and then fled the scene.

The crime team was called to inspect the location and collect evidence. Based on the complainant's statement, a case under Section 324(6) BNS and 27 Arms Act was registered at PS Dayalpur, and an investigation was initiated.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Paramveer Dahiya, SHO Dayalpur, comprising SI Jugnu, SI Rajiv, HCs Sandeep, Pushpender, Vipin, and Ct. Amit was formed to investigate the case under the supervision of Shri Deepak Chandra Gunvant, ACP/Gokalpuri. The team analysed CCTV footage and gathered inputs from various sources.

Based on the collected evidence, the team successfully identified and apprehended three individuals within hours of the incident, including Anas, aged 21 years, Jeeshan, aged 21 years and A 17-year-old juvenile, whose identity has been withheld due to legal protections, the police said.

As per officials, two country-made pistols along with two fired cartridges were recovered from their possession.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the complainant and the accused were known to each other, and there had been prior altercations between them. Upon sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had an old dispute with the complainant's younger brother, Sarik, over a social media post.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

