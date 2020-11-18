New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Delhi government will set up a high-tech business park at Rani Khera on 150-acre land, which will be just 15 minutes away from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, according to a statement.

The first-of-its-kind business park will have various IT services and high-tech industry among others, it said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had decided to set up exclusive industrial areas for hi-tech and services industries.

Presiding over a meeting of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials to ensure that the first phase of the work be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The DSIIDC officials presented a detailed plan for construction of the business park.

The DSIIDC officials presented a detailed plan for construction of the business park. Cabinet Minister of Industries Satyendar Jain and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

"The first phase of the construction should be completed within the stipulated timeline. Every project should be done in a time-bound manner," Kejriwal said in the meeting.

The business park will be developed in seven phases and the first phase of the work, including construction of a multistoried building of 15 lakh square feet, would be completed by August 31, 2022, the statement said.

Kejriwal also directed the officials to ensure that industrial waste coming out from the common effluent treatment plants be treated with modern technology.

