New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A day-long shopping festival offering an exciting blend of fashion, food, and folk culture will be organised here on September 9 in which several traders and shopkeepers from the famed Chandni Chowk area will also participate.

The Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival will be organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industry, an apex organisation of traders in Delhi, along with the traders of the old marketing precinct, the CTI told reporters on Friday.

Also Read | Punjab: International Fake Call Centre Racket Busted in Ludhiana; 30 Arrested.

Food stalls, games zones, songs, and dance will be organised as part of the event.

"There will be no entry fee. Bollywood celebrities, politicians, media organisations, social media influencers, and bloggers will also be invited," the CTI said.

Also Read | No Manipur-Like Sexual Violence Incident in West Bengal: DGP Denies Allegations of BJP Candidate Being Paraded Naked on Panchayat Elections Poll Day (Watch Video).

The CTI has collaborated with the Delhi Unstitch Salwar Suit Association (DUSSA) and also planned a series of luxurious lifestyle exhibitions.

This exhibition will be called 'Saubhagyawati Edition' and the festival will be an exciting blend of 3Fs -- fashion, food, and folk culture.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of CTI, said, "The main motto of Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival is to exhibit the diverse and vibrant culture of Chandni Chowk and also tell about the oldest market of national capital to a wider audience."

The theme of this festival is both "business-to-consumers and business-to-business". This will help traders to exhibit their products and also let people explore the fashion, food, and culture of the famous Chandni Chowk market, he added.

This festival will be organised with the help of different associations like the lehnga association, jewellers association, mercantile association and others. It will be organised at a resort in south Delhi, the CIT added.

"We are thankful to CTI for giving us this opportunity to showcase our fashion to a wider audience, and I hope many people join us from everywhere in this festival," said Rajnish Kashyap, an associate of DUSSA.

Various fashion designs for the upcoming festive seasons and also on weddings will be showcased at this event.

Subhash Khandelwal, President of CTI, said this festival will showcase the development of Chandni Chowk, and also connect people from all corners of Delhi. New generations will also get exposure to the traditional fabric designs of old Chandni Chowk.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)