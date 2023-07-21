Chandigarh, July 21: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international call centre operating illegally in Ludhiana and arrested an entire gang of 30 persons who posed as technical service providers for multinational companies. As per the police, they have duped foreigners for huge amount of money. Fake Call Centre Racket Busted by Delhi Police, Four Arrested for Cheating US Citizens of USD 20 Million.

Confiscated all electronics and mobiles used in the scam. The gang members arrested are from Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi and Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. Fake Call Centre Busted in Gurugram, Four Arrested for Cheating US Nationals on Pretext Providing Technical Support.

“We are fully committed to tackle new age crimes,” he added.

