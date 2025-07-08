New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Delhi government will be rolling out the 'Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgender people, allowing them to travel the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses for free of cost.

According to sources, the Saheli Smart Card scheme is expected to be rolled out on August 15, Independence Day.

The scheme is meant to replace the 'Pink Ticket' system which was launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government. Pink passes were given to the resident women of Delhi and bus operators were compensated according to the number of tickets sold.

"Women and transgender persons residing in Delhi aged 12 and above will be able to travel free of cost on DTC and Cluster buses," according to the source.

The 'Pink Ticket' scheme was launched by AAP in 2019. According to the Delhi government's own data, a total of 100 crore pink tickets had been issued to women till the end of January 2023. By November 2024, over 150 crore pink tickets were issued.

"In 2022, free travel for women via Pink tickets contributed to nearly 32 per cent of the total number of passengers travelling in a month," the statement said.

"In 2019-20, Delhi buses had a ridership of more than 160 crores. Due to COVID in the years 2020 and 2021, it dropped to 71 crores in 2020-21, slightly recovering to 93 crores in 2021-22. Since April 2022 till today, it has reached nearly 125 crores, almost 75 per cent of the pre covid numbers," the statement added.

However on March 29, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had claimed that the scheme had been mismanaged, along with the whole Delhi Transport Corporation, which led to a loss of Rs 70,471 crore.

"They (AAP) turned a profitable department into a loss-making one. DTC suffered a loss of Rs 70,471 crore. There was an operational loss of Rs 14,198 crore. Buses were run on only 468 routes out of 814. Money was spent only on advertisements. Even the Rs 233 crore received from the Centre was not spent. There used to be 4344 buses, but during their tenure, the number reduced to 3937," Delhi CM said in the Assembly.

CM Rekha Gupta was referencing a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) which suggested that due to the government's mismanagement and negligence, crores of rupees from Delhi taxpayers have been wasted. This report is now being referred to the Committee on Government Undertakings with instructions to submit its report within three months. (ANI)

