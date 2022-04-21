New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Delhi government will study a system installed in Mumbai to capture methane from the rotting waste and replicate it in the capital to prevent fires at landfills, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of experts from the Centre for Science and Environment, The Energy and Resources Institute and IIT-Delhi to find out a technological solution to the problem of fires at landfill sites.

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Holds a Meeting with Senior State Officials Ahead of the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The meeting came a day after a massive fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill -- the third such incident since March 28 this year -- sending a dense plume of smoke into the sky and exacerbating the already polluted air in nearby areas.

"We have asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to study the system installed in Mumbai which can capture methane generated at landfills. Officials have been asked to implement it in Delhi soon to prevent incidents of fire," Rai said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Focus on Children's Health Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

The wet waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots. In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible material like textiles and plastics

Last year, authorities reported four incidents of fire at Ghazipur landfill. In 2017, a large part of it broke away, crashing onto a road and killing two people. Commissioned in 1984, the Ghazipur landfill site is spread across 70 acres. In 2019, the garbage dump site had grown 65 metres high.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee had imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the EDMC after a fire erupted there on March 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)