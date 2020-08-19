New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The traffic movement has been obstructed from Dhaula Kuan towards Punjabi Bagh on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

As per the traffic police, the movement has been affected due to the breakdown of an MMV vehicle.

"Obstruction in traffic from Dhaula Kuan towards Punjabi Bagh due to breakdown of an MMV. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police said in an advisory. (ANI)

