New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Two people died and three were injured in a car accident in Swaroop Nagar, informed police on Sunday.

The accident happened in the early morning hours at around 5.00 am when a car hit a parked truck.

Also Read | World Day Against Child Labour 2022: NCPCR To Conduct Rescue Operation at 75 Places in India Where Kids Working.

"On Sunday morning at about 5 AM an accident occurred at Libas Pur fly over between a car and a truck. Five friends were travelling in the car who were returning back from Murthal after having food," said police.

The police ruled out the possibility of liquor as a cause of the accident.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC’s H West Ward Directs Private Hospitals To Test OPD Patients for Coronavirus.

The deceased were identified as Sachin Sapra, Ram Kumar.

Deepak, Gaurav Narang, Dhruv have been hospitalised and undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)