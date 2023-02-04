New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Two drivers were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a consignment on its way to the cargo area of IGI Airport from a warehouse in Rangpuri in South Delhi, police said on Saturday.

A third man was arrested selling the stolen phones, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sher Singh, 25, a resident of Bareilly in UP, Manish Kumar, 22, a resident of Mainpuri in UP, and Satender Yadav, 35, a resident of Rajokri in Vasant Vihar, they said.

According to a complaint lodged in the matter, 17 mobile phones were stolen from a consignment which was bound for Dubai.

After the complaint, police put the phones on surveillance and a few days later, found them active in Bareilly and nearby areas. Police found that the mobile phones were sold to several people by a local operative, Sher Singh. A raid was conducted in Bareilly and Sher Singh was nabbed.

He revealed that he had purchased 17 brand new mobile phones at throwaway prices from Arun Kumar and Pawan Kumar, both residents of Mahipalpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Both Pawan and Arun used to buy stolen mobile phones from Manish and Satender, both drivers working in a cargo company. Five high-end mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the DCP said.

At the instance of Sher Singh, raids were conducted and Manish and Satender were apprehended. They said they wanted to earn quick money and came in contact with Arun and Pawan who lived near their office, police said.

The five came together and formed a gang with Manish and Satender tasked with stealing articles from consignments and Arun and Pawan with selling them in the open market, police said.

Manish and Satender were in charge of keeping in their safekeep the articles of consignments, they said.

They used to stop the vehicle at a predetermined place and with the help of Pawan and Arun would steal the phones and seal back the package, police said.

Pawan and Arun are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, they added.

