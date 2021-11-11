New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): As many as two people, including an 18-year-old girl, were injured in a firing incident on Wednesday at Delhi's Kabir Basti area.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Brij Kishore (42 years) and his daughter Twinkle. Both the victims were rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital and were reported out of danger.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Scolded for Drinking on Duty, Guard Kills Flat Owner.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Participants of Delhi Security Dialogue, Lays Thrust on Zero-Tolerance Against Misuse of Afghan Territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)