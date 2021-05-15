New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 lakh from a factory owner by posing as SDM office staff, police said.

Earlier this week, four people, including two women, were nabbed from west Delhi's Nangloi area in this case.

Pardeep Panchal, who runs a transformer radiator manufacturing unit in Swarn Park, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that four men and two women came to the facility and after introducing themselves as SDM office staff, demanded Rs one lakh, saying some factory workers were not wearing masks and violating COVID rules.

The police reached the factory and asked the accused to show their ID proof.

But the accused were unable to show their IDs and none of them could produce any authorisation from the SDM office or its location, they said.

A case under relevant sections was registered and four people -- Anil Verma (36), Govind (35), Suman (29), and Priti Bhardwaj (30) -- were nabbed, they said.

Their accomplices Rohit Rohila (33) and Ravi (25) had already left the factory before the police reached there.

According to the police, the two men were arrested on Saturday and a fake press ID card, Rs 5,600 cash, two mobile phones and a mic were seized from their possession.

