New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi University and the University of Leeds, UK, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaboration in research and exchange mobility.

The partnership is aimed at mutually benefitting students and faculty members through academic linkages and shared programmes.

The MoU was exchanged at the Vice Regal Lodge, University of Delhi, between Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, and Prof. Shearer West, Vice Chancellor and President, University of Leeds, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

According to a statement issued by the university, "Partnership with the University of Leeds, UK is seen as an indispensable resource to expand linkages that will mutually benefit the students and the faculty of both universities. It would foster healthy research collaborations and provide an active framework for student and faculty exchanges."

The agreement aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, under which Delhi University is initiating a Twinning Programme. The programme will enable students from both universities to spend a semester at the partner institution, enhancing global academic exposure.

Addressing the ceremony, DU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said, "There are various possibilities of exchange that can be initiated between the two universities. Having international faculty as adjunct faculty at the University of Delhi will provide international experience to both students and faculty."

Prof Shearer West, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds, highlighted the growing interest among their students to study in India. "There is a growing interest among our postgraduate and doctoral students to study in India, and this partnership will help in fostering the student exchange," she said.

The event was attended by senior delegates from both universities, including Prof. Piruthivi Sukumar, Professor of Global Engagement and Education; Prof. Ian Wood, Professor of Molecular Neuroscience and Pro-Dean International for Biosciences; Krystyna Kowalska, Regional Development Manager for South Asia and Southeast Asia; Shweta Datt, Country Advisor, University of Leeds India Representative Office; Prof Anil Rai, Dean, International Relations, University of Delhi; Prof K Ratnabali, Dean Academics; Prof Rekha Saxena, HoD, Department of Political Science; Anoop Lather, Chairperson Culture Council and DU PRO, and several other officials. (ANI)

