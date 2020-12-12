New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Residents of Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky, fog with light rain over some places like ITO, Majnu-ka-Tila, Tughlakabad on Saturday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle' today in the national capital, with a minimum temperature of 11-degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26-degree Celsius.

According to IMD, light intensity rainfall is expected to occur over South-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Chandpur, Bijnor, Nazibabad and Saharanpur during the next two hours.

"12-12-2020; 0805 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated parts of South-Delhi, Northeast Delhi, East Delhi, Noida, Gr Noida, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Grahmukteshwar, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Nazibabad during next 2 hours," the IMD wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

