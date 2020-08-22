New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi rose on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days.

The national capital and the neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

The rains were accompanied by a cool breeze bringing down the temperature by several notches.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby isolated places of Delhi (Mahrauli, Seemapuri, Shahdara), Hindon AF, Bulandshahar, Hodal during next 2 hours," tweeted the IMD. (ANI)

