New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The National Zoological Park, New Delhi, concluded the seven-day Global Tiger Day celebrations today, marking the successful culmination of a series of interactive and awareness-oriented activities held from July 29 to August 4, said a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Organised to commemorate Global Tiger Day (29th July), the event aimed to educate and sensitise school students about the critical importance of tiger conservation and broader environmental stewardship. During this 7-day celebration, 1935 students, about 175 teachers and supporting staff from 27 schools of Delhi/NCR participated in conservation education activities.

The final day of the celebrations commenced with an enthusiastic turnout of over 400 students and educators from 6 schools of Delhi/NCR at the exhibition on Big Cats, organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Students also took a solemn pledge to 'Save Tigers and Elephants', reinforcing their commitment to wildlife conservation.

The exhibition featured informative displays and compelling visuals on India's iconic big cats--tigers, leopards, Asiatic lions, and snow leopards--highlighting their ecological roles and current conservation status. Students and visitors were taken on a guided tour of the exhibition, actively engaging with the content and gaining deeper insights into wildlife conservation.

Following the exhibition, students viewed an educational documentary on big cats, further enhancing their understanding of the challenges faced by these magnificent animals. Subsequently, they proceeded on a guided tour of the National Zoological Park, where the zoo staff conducted interactive sessions on animal behaviour, habitat needs, and ongoing conservation efforts for endangered species.

A creative clay modelling activity provided a platform for students to express their understanding of wildlife through artistic expression. Participants enthusiastically created animal and nature-inspired models. In recognition of their creativity and awareness, the Director of the Zoo presented prizes to the winners, encouraging their sustained involvement in conservation activities.

The second half of the programme featured a compelling presentation on Plastic Management, conducted by representatives from Bisleri. The session focused on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on wildlife and ecosystems, emphasising the need for sustainable alternatives and the role of individual responsibility in mitigating plastic waste.

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, each participating school was presented with ten saplings, symbolising the emotional and ecological bond between humans and nature. The initiative aimed to inspire students to plant and nurture trees in honour of their mothers, fostering a culture of environmental care and remembrance. The event served as a meaningful platform to instil conservation values among the younger generation and underscored the importance of collective responsibility in preserving our planet's biodiversity. (ANI)

