Gurugram, May 15 (PTI) A Delhi woman and her daughter were killed and three others injured in a collision between two cars in Sector 108 near the Dwarka Expressway here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 3.00 pm on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Warns of Larger Agitation Across Rajasthan if These Three Demands Not Met.

Kamal Raj Mata (65), a resident of Dwarka Sector 3 in Delhi, his wife Neelam Mata (62) and their daughter Manika Mata (32) had come to Gurugram to look at an apartment.

The family, along with property dealer Karanjit, were driving to the apartment when a speeding vehicle coming from the Delhi side rammed into the side of their car, the police said.

Also Read | ‘Miracle’ in West Bengal: Devotee Claims Mansa Devi’s Eyes Closed Suddenly, People Flock Birbhum Temple To Witness ‘Miraculous’ Scene.

Following the accident, locals admitted the injured to a private hospital where doctors declared Neelam Mata and Manika Mata dead. Karanjit and Kamal Raj Mata are undergoing treatment and are not in a condition to record their statements. The driver of the other car is being treated in another hospital, they added.

The police registered an FIR on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Neelam Mata's brother under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station.

The victims' bodies was handed over to their kin on Monday after post-mortem and action will be taken as per law, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)