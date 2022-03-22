New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) As petrol, diesel and cooking gas become more expensive, consumers in the national capital are worried that it will add to the cost of living and expressed fear that fuel prices will rise further.

The central government on Tuesday hiked the prices of petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder.

Many in the national capital have expressed disappointment with the surge in the prices but this has not come as a surprise.

"It is worrying but it was expected as now assembly elections are over and there is an ongoing war in Ukraine. The government only listens to people during elections. Now that the elections are over, it was expected.

"But it will have a ripple effect on everything as food will get expensive and daily commute," Sachin Kasana (31), a resident of Shahdara, said.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Simultaneously, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been increased to Rs 949.50 per 14.2-kg bottle in the national capital and Mumbai, and to Rs 976 in Kolkata.

The resumption of fuel price hikes has fanned concerns of stoking inflation, which is already above the targeted 6 per cent level.

The Delhiites are holding the BJP-led central government responsible for the hike in prices.

Slamming the Centre for the rise, another local said the decision was disappointing considering how the government sympathised with the public before elections.

"The price increase is no shock, but is definitely disappointing considering how the government sympathised with the public first before elections, and as soon as they are free from there...we are back at higher prices. The price rise would impact everything from our kitchens to our daily commute," Arshdeep Kaur (25), a resident of East of Kailash said.

Asha Verma, 38-year-old housewife from Patparganj, believes that the fuel prices were increased as the government have no fear of losing any elections.

Verma said the central government promoted LPG telling consumers it is affordable and now the prices are about to touch Rs 1,000-mark.

"LPG is the basic necessity of every household. Prices were already high and now we are battered by this hike. On one hand, the government is promoting the use of LPG through Ujjawal Yojana and on the other, putting the burden on people with prices.

"The government cannot give this logic that prices are high internationally as prices were not revised due to Assembly elections. I will not vote for this government again," Asha Verma said.

Vishnu Singh, a resident of the Kailash Colony, flagged the concerns that the prices of fuels will rise further.

"The government is not going to stop now. The prices will be increased further. The poor and middle houses are paying the prices of voting the BJP to power," Singh said.

Both LPG and auto fuel prices had been on a freeze despite the cost of raw material spiralling, first because of demand returning with economies globally - rebounding from the pandemic-induced slowdown, and then due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85 per cent of its oil requirement, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices.

The twin blows of oil prices, already up more than 60 per cent this year, and a weakening rupee may hurt the nation's finances, upend a nascent economic recovery and fire up inflation.

