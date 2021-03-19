New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Delhi's overall air quality entered the 'very poor' category on Friday as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 311, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the lower end of the Very Poor category. PM10 is the lead pollutant as long range transport of dust from the dry arid southwest regions continues to contribute," informed SAFAR.

"Surface winds are moderate and west southwesterly. However, AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category for tomorrow due to slow down of gusty transport," it added.

Meanwhile, as per the Regional Meteorological Department in Delhi, the maximum temperature can go up to 35 degree Celsius.

Partly cloudy sky and mist in the morning are likely in Delhi, as per the Meteorological Department.

"There are no likelihood of rain throughout the day. The weather likely to remain dry," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

