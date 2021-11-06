New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Air Quality Index of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category, informed the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Saturday.

As per SAFAR's analysis at 6 am today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in the 'severe' category with the overall AQI standing at 533.

Earlier on Friday, the overall air quality of Delhi was plunged into the upper end of the very poor category, SAFAR informed.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," it said. (ANI)

