New Delhi, December 2: The Supreme Court on Monday said 'no' to relaxing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and it will hear the parties on this aspect on the next date of hearing. A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih also noted that none of the NCR states--Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh --complied with its direction to pay compensation to construction workers and directed the Chief Secretaries of these states to be present on next date virtually. The top court said that when it summons top officials then only the ball starts rolling.

The top court also clarified that it will permit relaxations only after observing a downward trend and said that it will hear the parties on Thursday on the aspects of modification of the applicability of GRAP IV. Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati showed data on AQI and suggestions for relaxation of GRAP IV but the court was not convinced observing that the AQI is not stable. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Refuses To Relax GRAP 4 Curbs, Says Relaxations Only After Observing Downward Trend.

The SC directed the CAQM to take steps in communicating the mitigating measures to all concerned authorities and to coordinate efforts to ensure implementation of these mitigating measures. It also took into account the shocking things revealed from reports of court commissioners as it noted that there is a complete lack of coordination between MCD, Delhi Police, DPCC and other authorities and says that it is the responsibility of the commission to coordinate activities of all these entities with a view to ensure that measures are implemented.

SC also directed the Delhi Police to ensure that members of the bar who are court commissioners are adequately protected. One of the court commissioners informed the SC that he was being intimidated. He also informed the SC about health issues caused by air pollution. One of the counsel informed SC that some of the areas were no man's land, trucks were carrying heavy materials like wood, cement etc and state officials denied that area would fall under their jurisdiction. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Refuses To Relax GRAP-4 Restrictions in National Capital Till AQI Shows ‘Downward Trend’.

Amicus Aparajita Singh further informed SC that the commissioners are not safe and urged the court to form a group of people for their safety. The top court was hearing matters relating to air pollution. The top court had appreciated the 13 members appointed as Commissioners for the work they had done. The top court had further directed that their appointment as Commissioner will continue and they will have to continue their visits to various entry points.

