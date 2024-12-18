New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Pollution levels in Delhi remained hazardous on Wednesday as the air quality index rose to 448 at 6 pm, nearing the 'severe plus' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Of the 36 monitoring stations in the city, 32 recorded AQI in the 'severe plus' category, while the readings surpassing 480 at several locations, creating an extremely hazardous environment for residents.

The remaining stations reported 'severe' air quality.

Areas like Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, ITO, Jahangirpuri, North Campus DU, among others recorded air quality in 'severe plus' category.

An AQI of 400 or above warrants urgent attention, as per CPCB's color-coded warnings.

Delhi has been experiencing toxic air quality for the past few days due to drop in wind speeds, allowing local pollutants to concentrate in the atmosphere, according to experts.

On Tuesday city's 24 hour average AQI was 433 at 4 pm, against 379 on Monday.

A shallow fog persisted across the city throughout the day, and the air was pungent in several localities, exacerbating discomfort.

The maximum temperature settled 23 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season's average, but the evening felt colder than expected.

The minimum temperature earlier in the day was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal.

The city remains under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strictest anti-pollution measures, which include a ban on construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi.

An AQI of 400 or above demands urgent attention, as per the CPCB's guidelines. GRAP categorizes air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

