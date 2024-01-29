New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): On Monday, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked at 356 as per the 4 p.m. AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Also Read | HC on Pregnancy Termination: Calcutta High Court Allows Termination of 23-Week Old Pregnancy of Rape Victim.

According to the air quality forecasts by IMD/IITM, Delhi's average AQI is likely to move to the 'Severe' category on Tuesday.

Noting the gravity of the situation, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP called for a meeting on Monday to take stock of the current air quality scenario, forecast for meteorological conditions, and Air Quality Index made available by IMD/IITM.

Also Read | NRI Murdered in Punjab: Indian-Origin US Citizen Murdered, Her Body Kept in Freezer by In-Laws for ‘Insurance Money’ in Kapurthala.

The Sub-Committee noted that the spurt in Delhi's average AQI forecasted for Tuesday by IMD/ IITM is likely for a short duration before returning to the 'Very Poor' category owing to improved meteorological conditions, including gusty winds with a probability of rain.

Further, the overall outlook for subsequent days projected Delhi's average AQI to stay in the 'Poor' or 'Very Poor' category.

Therefore, after reviewing the overall air quality scenario and relevant aspects, the Sub-Committee decided not to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this stage.

Notably, Stage 3 curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 18, after the air quality improved in the region.

On Wednesday, Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) breached the 400-mark, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)