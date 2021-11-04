Delhi's LNJP hospital sets up dedicated ward of 10 beds for burn injuries in wake of Diwali (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): As a precautionary measure, Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital has set up a dedicated ward of ten beds for burn injuries in view of Diwali celebrations.

"Since firecrackers are banned, so we don't expect many casualties; but if they do, we're fully prepared for both minor and serious cases," the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said.

"We have 20 beds in the department, of which ten beds have been dedicated for burn cases on/after Diwali," Dr Prabhat Shrivastava, Head of Department (HOD) of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department at LNJP said.

"In case more cases are reported, we also have an arrangement for treatment of 40 patients in casualty's disaster ward," he added.

Further, he said, "Most cases are reported on the night of Diwali; in previous years, on an average, 25-30 have been reported."

Delhi Pollution Control Committee, late in September, directed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. (ANI)

