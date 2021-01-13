Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): BSF Jammu frontier Inspector General NS Jamwal on Wednesday said proper engineering effort had gone into the construction of cross-border tunnels detected in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir and it was a deliberate effort by Pakistan to push terrorists into India.

"The tunnel detected along IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua is approx 150 meters long, proper engineering effort has gone into the construction of this tunnel. This is a deliberate effort of Pakistan to push in terrorists into India. It seems that it hasn't been used recently," Jamwal said.

"We have detected 9 to 10 tunnels. In the last few months, we detected 2-3 tunnels in the Kathua. We are alert to tackle this situation," he added.

He said the cross-border tunnel in Kathua was detected by alert BSF troops on Wednesday morning.

"At about 10:30 am today morning in the area of BSF border outpost Bobiya in Hiranagar sector, an anti-tunnelling party of BSF detected a tunnel inside India about 90 metres from zero line and about 20 metres from the fence on our own side," Jamwal said.

He said the exit on India side was reinforced with Pakistan-made sandbags.

The officer said that the depth of the tunnel is 25 to 30 feet and the diameter is about two to three feet. (ANI)

