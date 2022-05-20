New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) In a suspected hit-and-run case, a 19-year-old delivery boy was killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into his his scooter in Dwarka area, police said on Friday.

Karan Raju, a resident of Goyla Dairy, used to work for grocery delivery service Zepto, they said.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on around 11.50 pm on Monday. Karan Raju was shifted to a hospital where he died on Wednesday.

"A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station," the officer said.

"There was no eye witness of the accident. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle and further investigation is underway," the officer added.

In a series of tweets, Zepto said it has borne the treatment and funeral expenses and also announced financial assistance for Karan Raju's family.

"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of Karan Raju (Zepto delivery partner working with Zypp). Karan was wearing his helmet and driving on the correct side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle from behind in what seems to be a hit-and-run incident in South Delhi while returning to our centre after completing a delivery," it said.

“The team members from Zepto and Zypp have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process or expenses (hospital bills, funeral expenses, etc.)."

"In addition, our team is working closely with relevant authorities, who recently filed an FIR, to assist them in any way we can with this case,” the company tweeted via its official account.

“We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of Rs 10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of Rs 8 lakh. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time,” it tweeted.

Raju (50), the father of the deceased, said his son had been working as a delivery executive for the last one month and took up the job as he wanted to help arrange money for his sister's wedding in November.

"I work at the DLF golf club in Gurugram and earn a meagre salary. Karan wanted to help me financially for his sister's wedding and decided to take up the job. He was very excited about the marriage," Raju said.

"I received a call from his (Karan Raju) colleague about the accident and we took him to DDU hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital. Karan was bleeding profusely and was unconscious," his father said.

Karan Raju is survived by his father, mother and two sisters.

