New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday stated that consensus and dissent are the strengths of democracy, but planned disruption in Assemblies and Parliament are detrimental to democratic values.

Addressing the public representatives and other dignitaries at the launch of the 'Constitution Club of Rajasthan', he said that the Legislative institutions must become centres of discussion and dialogue to ensure accountability to the public.

The Lok Sabha Speaker remarked that the Constitution Club is not just a building but a platform to guide democratic discourse, thoughtfulness, and policy-making.

He added that Democracy is not confined to elections but advances through continuous dialogue and consensus.

Birla said that the club would elevate policy-making and good governance to new heights.

He mentioned that the concept of the Constitution Club in Delhi was conceived in 1947 during the drafting of the Constitution, when the need for a platform for informal discussions and policy dialogues was felt.

Birla noted that the club in Rajasthan will also become a centre for democratic dialogue and debate, providing legislators with an opportunity to openly discuss ideas, policies, and governance.

Observing that the Constitution of India is not just a compilation of laws but a guide for the entire world, Birla said that over the past 75 years, many transformative changes have occurred under its guidance.

Saying that meaningful dialogue and healthy debates must take place in Parliament and assemblies, Birla emphasised that personal allegations and deliberate disruption are against the core spirit of democracy.

He expressed hope that the Constitution Club of Jaipur would become a platform for meaningful discourse and consensus between the ruling and opposition parties.

Om Birla stated that the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has always been a guiding light for Indian Democracy.

He noted that the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed many exemplary legislations.

He referred to former Vice President Late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, stating that Rajasthan has always enriched democratic traditions.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Birla highlighted the glorious history of women in Rajasthan.

He praised the leadership provided by women as legislators, ministers, and chief ministers, stating that it has brought about positive changes in the state.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma, Speaker of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Vasudev Devnani, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

