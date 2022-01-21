Panaji (Goa) [India], January 21 (ANI): Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, said on Friday that he will contest the Goa assembly elections as an independent candidate from Panaji.

He made the announcement a day after BJP did not give him a ticket from Panaji and gave it to the sitting MLA who had joined the party after resigning from Congress.

Manohar Parrikar, a stalwart of BJP in Goa, had represented the constituency for over two decades.

"I will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency. Panjim people voted for Manohar Parrikar all these years because he stood for certain values. I also have those values in me. The time has come for me also to stand up to those values", he said.

Utpal said he shares an immense bond with the people of Panaji.

"I tried to convince my party (BJP) for Panjim ticket saying that people support me. But they chose an opportunist instead who joined the party in the last two years. Due to these circumstances, I had no other choice but to stand as an independent candidate for values that my father always stood up for. Let the people of Panjim decide," he added.

Asked if any party has lent him support, he said, "considering the candidates that I will be fighting with, any support is always welcome."

"I am not in the election for any post, fighting it for some values that I have grown up with. I will go ahead and let Panjim decide," he added

BJP has fielded sitting MLA Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate, from Panaji. He had joined the the BJP along with nine other MLAs in 2019 from Congress. Goa will go for assembly polls on February 14. (ANI)

