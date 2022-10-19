Bareilly, October 19: A man allegedly stabbed his mother to death and injured his wife here during an argument that broke out over his demand for money to buy liquor, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested and police have registered an FIR in the murder case, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said, "One Suraj (28), a resident of Kila area, reached his house in an inebriated state on Tuesday night. He asked his wife Anita to give him more money to buy liquor. The situation escalated when Anita refused." Ludhiana Shocker: Man Kills Mother by Pushing Her From First Floor For Not Cooking Favourite Dish For Lunch.

"The accused picked up a knife and charged towards his wife. When his mother tried to intervene, Suraj stabbed her several times. The wife and mother were taken to hospital where the mother succumbed to injuries," the officer added. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills 72-Year-Old Paralysed Mother After She Asks Him To Serve Dinner Early, Arrested.

The accused fled the spot after the incident but was arrested by the police. He was sent to jail on Wednesday.

