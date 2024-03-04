Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Mar 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old dental surgeon died by suicide after poisoning his two minor daughters in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The exact cause has not yet been established, but family feud is suspected to be a reason, a police officer said.

Raj Kumar fatally slit his wrist veins after poisoning his two daughters, identified as Anvi Raj (8) and Adhya Raj (5), to death in Bishnu Puri locality under Hazaribag Sadar police station, the officer said.

Kumar's clinic was situated in the busy Nawabganj locality of Hazaribag town.

Kumar's wife Chandani Devi (35), along with her three children, including their three-year-old son Ranjeet, had gone to her parents' place to attend a family function when the doctor arrived there in Kumhartoli area of the town, police said.

According to the relatives of the victim, the doctor picked up his two daughters on his scooter under the pretext of purchasing gifts for them as they had performed well in their school examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

However, he took them to their residence and broke open the door as the keys were with his wife. He then forced his two daughters to consume poison and slit his wrist veins with a sharp weapon, police said.

All three were rushed to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College, Hazaribag, after local residents informed family members and police.

However, they all succumbed soon after admission to the hospital, police added.

SP Arvind Kumar Singh confirmed it was a case of murder-suicide.

The SP said he has directed police, including the SDPO (HQ), to probe the incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

