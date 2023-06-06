New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A depression over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move northward and intensify into a cyclonic storm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Depression over southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 IST near latitude 11.5°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 950 km WSW of Goa, 1100 km SW of Mumbai. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours."

"Depression over SE Arabian Sea intensified into Deep Depression at 1130 IST near latitude 11.9°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 930 km WSW of Goa, 1060 km SW of Mumbai. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a CS during next 6 hours," another tweet by IMD said.

Also, westerly winds continue to persists over south Arabian Sea. The depth of westerly winds has increased from 1.5 to 4.5 km above mean sea level. There has been some increase of rainfall activity over Kerala.

Meanwhile, IMD on Sunday forecast light rainfall over the western Himalayan region which would be a break from the summer heat during the next four to five days.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD informed in a statement.

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

"Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", IMD said. (ANI)

