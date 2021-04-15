New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday virtually held the first general body meeting of the Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence Society.

The society, which will start its functioning from the academic year 2021-22, will establish over 100 'Schools of Specialised Excellence' across the national capital.

According to a statement from the Deputy CM's office, the meeting saw the approval for constitution of a seven-member executive committee composed of the director of education, additional director of education, principal advisor to the director of education and other officials.

The executive committee will be responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the society.

The members also discussed different provisions regarding engagement of human resources such as teachers and administrators in the 'Schools of Specialised Excellence'.

"The society will have the unique responsibility of creating world-class schools that will prepare students for an era of specialisation by discovering and nurturing innate talents in them. These schools will be a first of its kind in the country, and we will ensure that our students receive the highest quality of specialised education," Sisodia said.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the setting up of Schools of Specialised Excellence on March 22.

The 'Schools of Specialised Excellence' will provide a space to the "gifted" students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), humanities, performing and visual arts, and high-end 21st century skills.

Each zone in the city will have all four types of schools having students from Classes 9 to 12. PTI

