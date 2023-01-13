New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Dilli Haat, a major tourist destination in Delhi's INA, is set to get a facelift after the city government approved the redevelopment work.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved the proposed design for the modification, according to a statement.

"After the redevelopment work, INA will have a completely new and unique aesthetic, attracting thousands of tourists over the coming years," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

The design for INA's redevelopment emphasises on the use of natural and sustainable raw materials. The existing stalls will be revamped with bamboo roofing.

The Dilli Haat food court will be upgraded and a luxurious indoor dining area created. The modification work will be completed in five to six months, according to the statement.

Dilli Haat is a unique cultural hub and reflects India's diverse and dynamic culture. It is also a centre of tourism in Delhi, Sisodia said.

"This hub gives people an opportunity to witness and partake in the culture of different states of India. The Delhi government will modify Dilli Haat with these considerations in mind," he added.

The modification plan has several elements, including replacement of the existing flooring, curb stones and slate stones. The benches on the premises will also be upgraded.

The walls will be redeveloped using stone nets while modern art will be used to decorate the Haat, it added.

