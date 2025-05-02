Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): A deputy jailer has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, a police officer said.

The deputy jailer has been identified as Vikas Singh, posted at Burhar sub-jail in the district. The case was registered against him at Kotwali police station in the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Shahdol), ShriRamji Shrivastava told ANI, "A 17-year-old girl lodged a police complaint in which she said that she was moving on a city road here in Shahdol at around 2 am on May 1, during which she met a man travelling in a four-wheeler. She took a lift from him to the railway station. The person took her to a hotel near the railway station. Based on the statement of the minor girl, a case (kidnapping) has been registered against the man, identified as Vikas Singh, who is a deputy jailer."

Meanwhile, on the basis of description of the minor's statement, it came to light that a case is aleadly registered at Sohagpur police station after the minor left from house without informing anyone. Minor's mother registered the case on April 30 at around 2 pm, he said.

Additionally, the minor girl has alleged multiple incidents of sexual assault involving several individuals over two days in which the police have detained various suspects and investigating the matter.

"During the further investigation of the case, the victim said that she received a call from one Sameer Khan on April 29 night. She is known to Sameer Khan from the last several years and has family relations. The victim went with Sameer and he had a physical relationship with her. The minor further mentions another muslim guy who also had physical relations with her. Later on, the girl gives a strange statement that she was taken on a motorcycle and left in the railway station Shahdol, where she was sitting alone at the railway station for the whole day," SP Shrivastava said.

Thereafter in the evening on April 30, she again received a call from a person named Anmol. She went with him who raped him and one more person also raped her there. After that they left her at Shahdol city road where she was moving alone at night and then met with the man with the four-wheeler, the officer said.

"Police have detained the suspects in these two incidents and based on the statement of the minor, an investigation is underway. CCTV footage from various places is also being collected. Additionally, the victim's statement will be recorded before the court and based on that statement, final evidence will be collected and the probe will be concluded," he added. (ANI)

