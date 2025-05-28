Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A case has been registered against OP Srivastava, Deputy Managing Director of Sahara India, for allegedly not paying a salary worth Rs 2 crore to a couple. The couple, who filed a complaint with the Aliganj police station, claimed that despite repeated requests to the company officials, they did not receive their due salary.

The complaint was filed by Arindam Banerjee against OP Srivastava and others. The Aliganj police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

The couple alleged that despite rendering services from 2016 to 2020, they did not receive their full salary and outstanding dues. They claimed that OP Srivastava, as the Deputy Chief Managing Worker, was responsible for overseeing employee salaries and outstanding dues.

The couple sent several reminders and requests to the company, but only a small fraction of the outstanding amount was remitted to their accounts in June 2023.

Arindam Banerjee's outstanding dues: Rs 95,13,761, and Shibani Banerjee's outstanding dues were around Rs 20,21,263.

The couple sent a legal notice to OP Srivastava on April 19, 2024, demanding payment of the outstanding dues within 15 days. After receiving the notice, the company deposited a nominal sum of Rs 3,56,000 and Rs 2,00,000 in the couple's accounts, but the majority of the outstanding amount remains unpaid.

The complaint alleges that the company has committed criminal breach of trust, cheating, and caused wrongful loss to Arindam Banerjee and his wife. OP Srivastava, who signed Arindam Banerjee's appointment letter, is specifically named in the complaint.

The couple alleged that they were not paid their salary despite working with Sahara India, and when they approached the company officials, their complaints were ignored.

The police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint and the registered FIR. (ANI)

